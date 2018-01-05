DANVILLE, VA – It’s about the small things in life that make all the difference, like putting a smile on someone else’s face!

Officer Darnell with the Danville Police Department did just that. She went the extra mile by replacing yard ornaments that were stolen from a woman’s house.

She said the yard ornaments meant everything to the woman who cherished them.

That’s why she decided to buy and replace the stolen yard ornaments.

The police department posted the act of kindness on their Facebook page.

Way to go Officer Darnell!

