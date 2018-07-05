ST. LOUIS, -- A community near central west end hosted live entertainment Sunday afternoon free of charge, and it took place right on the front porch of many people in that community.

While enjoying the great weather music and fun people who attended the gathering said events like Porch Fest have the power to make communities stronger.

Dozens gathered in front of different porches to hear local artist play, but it was more than listening to music. Instead, people like Jason Miller said the music is just a way to unite the community.

"You meet neighbors you meet new friends. It’s community development and that’s all about making connections with people," Miller said.

The event was free in the Skinker-Debaliviere neighborhood with a mission to bring local musicians and the community together.

"You build a community with not necessarily bricks and wood but with making connections between people I think. It makes a place stronger when you’re investing in people which is really what this is. And it also cool that its free," Miller said.

Porch Fest STL was organized in collaboration between Washington University students, alumni and the Skinker DeBaliviere Community Council. The mission is to strengthen communities and everyone said they're looking forward to participating again next year.

