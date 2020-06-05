KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A pup that someone threw off an overpass near Tyson Park in January got a very happy ending.

In January, a Knoxville police officer was parked underneath the Alcoa Highway overpass working on paperwork when he heard a thump then a dog whining in front of his patrol car. He got out of the car and found the little dog, scared and hurt, on the pavement.

It had survived a thirty-foot fall but needed help immediately.

The officer took the little dog to the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center, where she went into life-saving surgery for multiple fractures and other injuries.

Puppy thrown from overpass receives intake protocol from vet and foster staff at YWAC

YWAC

Young-Williams Animal Center took charge of the dog and named her Good Sam Dog, for the Good Samaritans who were helping save her. She eventually went to a special foster home where she could continue to receive medical treatments.

Her foster dog renamed her Daphne, and while she is still healing, found her permanent home when she was adopted on April 14.

Daphne's care was expensive, and donations to the Animal Compassion Fund made it possible. There are always animals in need and you can make a donation here.