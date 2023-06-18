Guilford County emergency services save a 5-week-old puppy

The 5-week-old puppy was suffering from smoke inhalation.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County EMS rescued a 5-week-old puppy on Sunday, June 18, according to their Facebook post.

After Medic 2, Pleasant Garden Fire Department and the City of Greensboro Fire Department tackled a structure fire and made sure the human patients were safe, the Guilford County EMS staff got to work attending to the little puppy's needs.

The 5-week-old puppy was suffering from smoke inhalation.

A field training officer and an off-duty Climax Fire Department firefighter teamed up to provide "oxygen therapy and prescription-strength belly rubs," GC EMS wrote on the post.

To everyone's relief, the puppy perked up after a few minutes and was returned to the mother safely.

Check out this picture of the puppy receiving oxygen therapy.

