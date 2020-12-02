RALEIGH, N.C. — An animal control officer helped save two abandoned ducks on Tuesday.

The Raleigh Police Department said through Facebook, Officer Collishaw responded to a call about two pet ducks abandoned by a citizen.

After arriving, Collishaw saw the ducks walking in a parking lot and got them to follow her to her animal control car.

The department said Collishaw was able to pick one up, but the other ran off to a pond.

The officer examined the duck for injuries and determined it was healthy.

The first duck is currently waiting for another home and Raleigh Police is keeping an eye on the other duck, who is cohabitating with Canada geese.

