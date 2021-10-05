x
Heartwarming

Recap | 10 heartwarming stories with the most clicks from viewers in 2021

Check out the stories that made thousands of viewers' hearts smile online.
Credit: WFMY and various stations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Check out this list of the top 10 heartwarming stories that left a special place in our viewers' hearts. 

1. Swimming Pool Disaster Leads To Thanksgiving Surprise

Our topmost heartwarming story isn't a local one but begins in a town in Indiana. A grandmother received an overwhelming amount of help from the community. This story was viewed nearly half a million times since the latter part of the year. 

2. Maine mother forms unique maternal bond with gorilla

One mom's visit to the zoo brought in over 20,000 views and the rest was history. Check out this story about how a bond was formed between these two different walks of life. 

3. Triad girl makes it to SportsCenter's top 10 plays

Coming in third place, a local story about a middle school girl topped the charts. Sarah Quintana was featured as the #10 play of the day on SportsCenter.

4. Vin Diesel walks daughter of late Paul Walker down the aisle

After losing her father to a tragic car accident, Vin Diesel steps in to walk Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle. Diesel was a longtime friend and castmate of the late Paul Walker, the two starring in multiple movies of the Fast and Furious franchise together.

Vin Diesel named his fourth child Pauline, in honor of his late best friend and Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker. He revealed the news about his new daughter to Today's Natalie Morales in a helicopter ride.

5. 25-year-old from Winston-Salem takes leap of faith, starts her own baking business

Landing in the top five is a story about a Winston-Salem native and her love of baking. Raking up over 7,000 views, this 25-year-old baked her way into the viewer's hearts. It’s always nice to add to that special moment in people’s lives,” Deseree Tuttle said. 

Credit: Deseree Tuttle / Mary Daley / PhotosByStephanie
Deseree Tuttle decided to start Sweet Haven right as she was preparing for her son’s first birthday party.

6. Greensboro woman kickstarts journey to entrepreneurship, quits job of 15 years, purchases bakery

Our 6th top heartwarming comes from a woman who dropped everything at her old job to start a new venture. Monica Moyer purchased her business two weeks before the pandemic took off in 2020. “God is not going to take you somewhere and leave you there. He gave me the inspiration to leave my job of 15 years, open a bakery,” Moyer said 

7. Asheboro High School graduate receives full-ride to Harvard, dreams of becoming a doctor

This heartwarming story tells about a young woman who got accepted into eight different colleges and received a full-ride from three ivy league schools including Harvard University. Katherine Esponda is on a STEM track fueled for success. “I want to become an internal medicine doctor and serve underserved communities,” Esponda said. 

Credit: Katherine Esponda
Katherine Esponda has been accepted to 8 different colleges and offered a full-ride to 3 Ivy League schools. She dreams of becoming an internal medicine physician.

8. Arizona grandmother tried to return Nintendo Switches mistakenly delivered to her. Now Target is gifting them back as thanks

Holding down the #8 spot is a story about a grandmother who made several attempts to return a gaming system to Target. Target employees Trent and Allison arrived at the 68-year old's home planning to pick up the six Nintendo Switches but much to Deborah's surprise, they had something else in store. 

9. North Carolina A & T student with life-threatening heart condition looks to inspire others

Cedric Thomas captured the hearts of more than 4,000 viewers in the triad. Thomas was diagnosed with a rare heart condition where he had to fight for his life on more than one occasion. 

10. Marysville couple’s wedding day goes viral after groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle

Last but not least, this couple jumped the broom as the groom carried someone special down the aisle. For 25 years this bride and her sister have been inseparable. “It was just important for him to know that she will forever be in our lives,” Morgan said. 

