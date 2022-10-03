Cancer free! 7-year-old girl rings the bell after beating bone cancer

Leigha Davenport just beat an aggressive form of bone cancer. Her mother said before her diagnosis, doctors thought it could have been growing pains.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A brave 7-year-old girl from the Triad is cancer-free.

Leigha Davenport, of Reidsville, rang the bell on March 1, marking the day she finished her chemotherapy treatments.

Her family said on Monday, they found out her tests were clear and no cancer was detected in her body.

Leigha was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer in August 2021.

Leigha's mother, Millinda Davenport, said she knew something was wrong when her daughter didn't feel like playing outside during the summer.

"She kept saying, well my leg kind of hurts, but we didn’t notice anything physical," Millinda previously told News 2.

Millinda said she took her daughter to the doctor but was told it might just be growing pains.

Mom said she knew something was wrong, so she persisted. After another visit to the doctor, it was confirmed that Leigha had osteosarcoma - an aggressive form of bone cancer.