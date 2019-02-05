RALEIGH, N.C. — During a memorial service to honor fallen law enforcement across the state, a special presentation was made to the widow of a fallen state trooper.

Margaret Padgett received a special replica of her fallen husband's shirt badge!

Padgett's husband, Paul Smith, was a WWII decorated war hero that joined the Patrol in 1947 and was assigned to Stanley County.

Shortly after reporting, Smith was involved in a car crash where he succumbed to his injuries.

Since his untimely death, Margaret always carried his shirt badge with her to honor him and his service to North Carolina.

The original badge was stolen after someone took Padgett's wallet where she always kept it.

Thursday, Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr. along with Major Daryl Conley presented Mrs. Padgett with the replica in a kind gesture to offer closure while the search for the original badge continues.

An inscription on both badges reads ‘Paul W. Smith EOW 05-27-48’.

Authorities from both the Leland Police Department and the State Highway Patrol are seeking the help of the public to find the original badge.

Anyone with information can contact Leland P.D. or their local State Highway Patrol office.

