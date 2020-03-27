MT AIRY, N.C. — One thing is for sure, we would all like to have this COVID-19 pandemic come to an end.

However, one positive is that it has undoubtedly attributed to a significant boost in creativity in the way that we interact with one another.

Take seniors at Twelve Oaks, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Mt. Airy for example.

Since they can't see their families physically, they are sending and receiving love via window visits and virtual hugs! Now, how's that for creativity.

"We hope these stories about residents connecting with their families in these difficult times will be a bright spot in your readers’ days!" The senior living community sent to WFMY via a release on Friday.

If you're in need of some brightness in your day, check out the heartwarming pictures below!

PHOTOS | Senior living community in Mt. Airy spreads love in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic Seniors at Twelve Oaks a DePaul Senior Living Community in Mt. Airy send virtual hugs and love amid social distancing implemented due to the coronavirus. Seniors at Twelve Oaks a DePaul Senior Living Community in Mt. Airy send virtual hugs and love amid social distancing implemented due to the coronavirus. Seniors at Twelve Oaks a DePaul Senior Living Community in Mt. Airy send virtual hugs and love amid social distancing implemented due to the coronavirus. Seniors at Twelve Oaks a DePaul Senior Living Community in Mt. Airy send virtual hugs and love amid social distancing implemented due to the coronavirus. Seniors at Twelve Oaks a DePaul Senior Living Community in Mt. Airy send virtual hugs and love amid social distancing implemented due to the coronavirus.

