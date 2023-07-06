The exhausted baby deer was reportedly stranded and drowning in Lake Atalanta before being rescued by the Rogers Fire Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROGERS, Ark. — An exhausted baby deer is now safe after being rescued by the Rogers Fire Department (RFD).

According to a post by RFD, Rescue Unit 2 was dispatched to an animal rescue call at Lake Atalanta during the morning of June 6.

A caller reported that a baby deer was stranded in the lake and drowning. The RFD rescue crew was able to quickly find and safely remove the deer from the lake.

RFD says the baby deer has been released to animal control, but was exhausted after the rescue.

You never know what calls might come in when you work at the RFD! This morning, Rescue 2 was dispatched to an animal... Posted by Rogers Fire Department on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device