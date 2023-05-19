Tennessee boy who beat rare skin cancer gets to kick it with Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr.

Sam Hatch beat his cancer and got his wish to play catch with the Braves great.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — How does it feel to be an Atlanta Braves superstar for the day? Just ask 8-year-old Sam Hatch, who overcame a rare form of skin cancer and was granted a once-in-a-lifetime wish by the team on Friday.

Sam and his family were invited to Truist Park, the home of the Braves, just around 3 p.m. to enjoy the behind-the-scenes action that is all about the Bravos.

They got a VIP tour of the park and he even got to play catch with National League MVP-frontrunner Ronald Acuña Jr. and meet the other Braves players.

After his tour, he and his family were able to watch the Braves practice.

Sam will shout the declaratory "Play Ball" tradition to start the game against the Seattle Mariners.

The Tennessee native is currently in remission from stage three rhabdomyosarcoma. He's been in remission for nearly three years, his mother said.

Officials with the team said his visit comes in collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for children with critical illnesses.

You can watch Sam's full today with Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Braves below.