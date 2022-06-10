'It's been a life-saver' | Samaritan's Purse in Florida helping residents hit by Hurricane Ian

This is the eighth hurricane that Samaritan's Purse has responded to in Florida over the past 18 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOONE, N.C. — Samaritan's Purse has mobilized an army of 550 volunteers, with 2,500 more on the way, to help homeowners in three areas that were devastated by Hurricane Ian; Fort Myers, Englewood, and Punta Gorda.

The North Carolina-based international Christian relief and evangelism organization has already received more than 1,200 requests for help from desperate homeowners in southwest Florida, where volunteers from 26 states are on the ground, mudding out flooded homes, tarping damaged roofs, and clearing debris.

In Fort Myers, four feet of water flooded Paul and Susan Escudes' home and a boat floated into their backyard.

"There was total devastation," Susan said. "We never thought it would happen, never thought the water would come up that high."

Samaritan's Purse deployed immediately after Hurricane Ian hit.

"Thank heavens for all these people helping." Paul said, after Samaritan's Purse volunteers showed up.

President of Samaritan's Purse, Franklin Graham, is going to Florida to remind homeowners that they're not forgotten and thank the volunteers who have answered the call for help.

"So many people suffering, they lost everything to this hurricane. They're overwhelmed and they don't know how to start putting their lives back together," Graham said.