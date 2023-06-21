'A diagnosis isn’t the end of the world, it can be the beginning' | Greensboro woman diagnosed with Scleroderma lives life to the fullest

Kheesa Jones has lived nearly 20 full years with her diagnosis, after only a five-year prognosis.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — June is Scleroderma Awareness Month.

Scleroderma is an autoimmune disease that one Greensboro woman knows all too well after she was diagnosed in 2006.

Kheesa Jones was just 26 years old when she was diagnosed with Scleroderma. Scleroderma causes inflammation in the skin and body.

"I had shortness of breath. I had pain in my joints and muscles, I had swelling of my hands and feet," said Jones.

She had to learn to carry gloves with her at all times.

"It's almost like you're allergic to the cold. My hands would turn blue, purple-ish and if it got too cold it would develop ulcers on my fingers, like sores," Jones said.

Dr. Christopher Rice, who specializes in Rheumatology at Cone Health says only 1 out of a thousand Americans between age 20 and 50 are diagnosed with scleroderma.

He says women are four times more likely to be diagnosed than men.

"Most people who have scleroderma it's not thought that there’s any specific cause, activity, environmental trigger that they did to develop this," said Rice.

Jones gave birth to a baby girl prematurely at the time of her diagnosis and was told by doctors she had five years to live.

"It was terrifying I didn’t know what to do," said Jones.

A diagnosis that's dependent on the condition of the lungs.

"That could be something that could lead people to needing either lung transplantation or potentially dying as fast as a short amount of years or something where people could last decades," said Rice.

Jones couldn’t let the disease control her life, so she decided to live every day like it was her last.

"I've cruised to the Bahamas three times, I've cruised to Alaska I've done an RV trip with my Aunt and my daughter across the country. My goal is to go to 50 states and I've done 38 so far," exclaimed Jones.

She has also traveled to New Zealand and Australia and even rode an alligator in Orlando.

"An amusement park full of alligators, you can feed them you can hold them and you can ride them and I said why not!" Jones laughed.

Jones is happy to say she has been living with the disease for nearly two decades now.

"I had to be there for my daughter, so me not being here wasn’t an option," said Jones.

She encourages others facing any kind of disease to not let it steal their joy.