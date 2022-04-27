Celebrate living history by sending this Tuskegee Airman a birthday card

Victor W. Butler's birthday is May 21. Here's how to send him a card.

CRANSTON, R.I. — Let's celebrate a bit of living history.

Retired Sergeant Victor Butler is one of the few members of the Tuskegee Airmen who is still with us. Butler joined the Air Force at the start of World War II, and became a mechanic for the Airmen -- a unit whose success eventually helped desegregate the military.

Mr. Butler says he and others in his unit dealt with racism on top of the demands of the war.

"Being in Tuskegee, Alabama, it wasn't very acceptable to white people for Black soldiers to be walking around," Butler explained.

Sergeant Butler has mementos of his service all around his home in Rhode Island. He's turning 100 on May 21 and he says he'd like to get birthday cards, and wants to read every single one.

If you would like to mail him a card, the address to send it to is:

Victor Butler, Care Of Gary Butler

P.O. Box 3523

Cranston, Rhode Island, 02910

