Pinkie said she's honored to give back to her community with some color through a symbol locals are intimately familiar with.

A Sevierville artist is bringing her skills to a new canvas that's bringing color and culture to downtown.

Artist Pinkie Mistry is currently painting a mural of butteries entitled "Wings of Wander" on the back of a storage unit owned by the Sevier County Bank.

She started painting on Sunday, but the idea was in the works several years ago with the Sevierville Commons Association.

A butterfly is definitely fitting for Sevierville. Pinkie shares her love of butterflies with another hometown artist who is absolutely fascinated with them: Dolly Parton! After all, "love is like a butterfly, a rare and gentle thing."

While Pinkie is accomplished as a painter and graphic artist, this is her first outdoor mural. She said she's honored to give back and help brighten up her hometown.

"My dad and I would walk to the banks and stuff, because we lived in town. So I've seen this area grow a lot and change so much. Its really neat to see," she said.

If you'd like to see the artist at work... hurry up! Pinkie plans to wrap up the project before the end of the week.