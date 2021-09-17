The fountain of your mind: Youday!

Coach LaMonte explains why sharing your thoughts with others is an inside look at your life.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you know that there are three kinds of thoughts that we live by?

First, we live by the thoughts that prevent us, that hold us back. Next, we live by those thoughts that pretty much cause caution in our lives. Finally, we live by those thoughts that tell us to go.

Now, it's important on a daily basis that we're constantly asking ourselves, "which fountain am I flowing from today, and what am I offering to other people". When we're conscious of these things, and we're conscious of what we're giving to others, it is our job, our responsibility to inspire those who are around us.

Before you pour out your mind to someone or share your ideas, your strategies, and your thoughts, it's important to remember that you're giving them something. What exactly are you giving them?