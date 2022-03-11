The sweetest surprise: Soldier returns home, stuns daughter on her birthday at Georgia middle school

All of the emotions were captured on video when the girl's mom, having just returned home after a six-month deployment, walked into her daughter's class.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — It was quite the birthday gift for one Barrow County middle schooler who received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday afternoon while at school.

In a video posted to Facebook by Richard B. Russell Jr. Middle School in Winder, the unbeknownst 6th grader's reaction was simply priceless:

Today was a special day for one of our sixth graders! Not only was it M. Nelson’s Birthday…but, her mom, who has been deployed for 6 months, surprised her in Mr. Cosby’s class this afternoon! It was the most emotional experience for all-one that will never be forgotten! Thank you your service SSG Nelson! Posted by Russell Middle School on Tuesday, November 1, 2022

As Staff Sergeant Nelson was reunited with her daughter, the two embraced in a tearful homecoming that the entire class got to enjoy.

"It was the most emotional experience for all -- one that will never be forgotten!" the school wrote in the Facebook post. "Thank you for your service SSG Nelson!"