THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville non-profit is asking for help finding the owner of a special keepsake.

The Father's Storehouse Ministries says they found an old photo of a soldier among some donation items. Now, they're trying to find the family so they can return the heirloom.

Eric Smith, who works with the non-profit, says the photos looks to have been taken in the 1940s or 1950s. He said he knows the photo has been at the store since July, but didn't know exactly when it could have been donated.

Do you know the soldier in the photo? Contact the store at 336-475-4357.

