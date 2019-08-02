It’s been a year since Locust Grove Police Officer Chase Maddox was killed in the line of duty and Friday, his oldest son’s school honored him.

The 26-year-old officer died after being shot three times as he assisted deputies in serving a failure to appear warrant on Feb. 9. Two Henry County Sheriff's deputies were wounded, and the suspect, Tierre Guthrie, was killed.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Locust Grove Police Dept. escorted second-grader Bradin Maddox, a student with special needs, in his school bus, to his school, Pike County Primary.

Bradin’s 600-plus classmates cheered his arrival and deputies lined the entryway saluting him and his mom, Alex.

Alex said it’s been a hard year but support like today’s has helped them get through it. She gave birth to the couple's second child, Bodie, on Feb. 13, 2018, four days after her husband's death.

On that fateful day, Henry County deputies Michael D. Corley and Ralph Sidwell Callaway were serving a bench warrant on Guthrie, 39, for failure to appear in Locust Grove municipal court.

The deputies called for backup and Maddox responded to the scene. Both Corley and Callaway were shot. Callaway just underwent what he hopes will be his final surgery, and is at home recuperating, and his goal is to return to service in a few months. Corley is back on the job, serving warrants.

Maddox was a five-year veteran of the Locust Grove police department after serving in the National Guard.

