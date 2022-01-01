Geraldine Singleton has been making free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for nearly 40 years. Now, she's preparing a feast for New Year's.

SUMTER, S.C. — One Sumter woman is hoping to help the community by providing free meals for the New Year's holiday.

Geraldine Singleton, 77, has worked to feed hundreds on Thanksgiving and Christmas for nearly 40 years.

Now, she's preparing a feast for the new year.

"I just like helping people and giving. That’s just a part of me," Singleton said. "Nobody ever thinks about giving the homeless or the seniors a New Year's dinner. Some of them not able to cook, you know, all that the collard greens and the peas and all that, and so I thought about it and the spirit just led me to do a New Year's dinner this year."

Due to COVID-19, things will be scaled down.

Rather than hosting at the Southside Boys & Girls Club, she will serve about 200 meals from her home Saturday, January 1.

"I’m sitting down cutting up some collard greens. I said, 'Well Lord, here we go again,' and then I get through cutting them up and I say, 'Oh, well, Lord, you done got ‘bout all of them cut up,'" Singleton said. "I just got a little bit left. So, I say, 'God, do the most of it.' I say, I look around and say, 'Good Lord, I don’t know how I got all this done.' I say, 'Thank you, Lord, you done it.'"