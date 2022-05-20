On Friday APD posted an update of the infant and SPO Oden meeting once again.

ATLANTA — One of the youngest patients in a Georgia hospital got a very special visit.

An Atlanta Police Department officer is following up on a 4-month-old whose life he saved with CPR.

On May 13 the infant caused a panic when it unexpectedly stopped breathing.

Luckily for the mother, APD S.W.A.T. Team senior officer Robert Oden was patrolling the area when APD said he noticed a car "with its hazard lights active and the cars horn frantically blowing."

Bodycam footage shows the officer immediately sprung into action and administered CPR to the infant.

"You never think that CPR training is important until you're in that situation and then just, you know, encourage people to get out there and learn," he previously said in an interview with 11Alive.

By the time paramedics arrived, Oden was able to wake the baby up and get him to breathe again.

A week later, the child is still under the care of doctors in the hospital, however, on Friday APD posted an update of the baby and Oden meeting once again.

"SPO Oden couldn’t help but to bond with the infant and the family after that experience. The little boy is still in the hospital under the care of doctors, and officer Oden has been checking up on him since the incident occurred," APD said in the post.

“We will continue to pray for this family and for this precious baby boy. We are proud to have so many officers in our APD family who magnify the highest levels of training, professionalism, and concern for those we serve,” they added.