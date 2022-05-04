Virginia teacher runs 105 miles to raise scholarship money for students

Kate Fletcher, a Louisa Co. teacher, ran to raise money and inspire her students.

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A high school English teacher from Mineral, Virginia, ran more than 100 miles to inspire the students she teaches.

Kate Fletcher, a Louisa County High School teacher ran 105 miles to the reflecting pool on the National Mall in D.C. in order to raise money for her students to attend college.

She was greeted at the end of her run by students from the school, cheerleaders and a band. She said she ran with a message in mind.

“I ran 105 miles to bring you this message: Your potential is boundless. Yes, you will sometimes be afraid. Yes, you will oftentimes doubt yourself. Yes, there will be dark nights but the sun will rise and so will you,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher continued to say that in life there is no real finish line and that it’s just the next step and the next journey.

