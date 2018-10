NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – A River Ridge Middle School football player with a rare neurodegenerative disorder scored a touchdown during Tuesday night's game.

Gavin Lambert, who has Friedreich's ataxia, scored the touchdown with the help of two of his teammates.

Pasco County Schools shared the video on their Facebook page on Tuesday night.

Lambert's teammates posed with him for a photo together in the end zone.

