CUMMING, Ga. — It's an unsettling image: 18-year-old Holden Ludwig, five days after graduating high school, one day after he was T-Boned in his car and critically injured.

“You feel like you’re in a dream," says his mother, Trisha. "It’s a lonely road when you’re healing like this for so long."

Recovery takes community. Holden's neighbors hung blue ribbons. His school held a candlelight vigil. Holden knew none of this. Doctors said he had suffered the worst kind of traumatic brain injury. His victories - that came months later - were a raised arm, a held hat.

“Little things like holding a baseball cap are huge," Trisha explains. “Recognition of what an object is, manipulation of how to use it: you learn to appreciate the small things. That’s for sure.”

By early October, Holden was talking. By early November, he was walking, but with all sorts of help.

Months later, he says, “You just gotta look at the positive side at even literally the worst moments.”

His community behind him, Holden made progress at facilities across Atlanta … until the COVID-19 outbreak forced him to stay at home.

“We feel that loss right now," Trisha said, "especially because they say that build-up to the year is the most important part of brain injury recovery.”

It’s a tenuous time. But last week brought Holden’s birthday. And he showed right away he won’t slow down.

He walked down his hall with a cane.

“That was so relieving," he said. "It made me feel so healed and way more functional than I have been.”

But the party was just beginning. Holden’s community came through with a drive-through celebration. Car after car came through his cul-de-sac.

“It made me super-happy and excited, I’ll tell you that," Holden said.

No one knows where it ends. Holden has exceeded expectations. His recovery – and his community – will continue.

“We’re not getting through this without a fight,” Trisha said.

