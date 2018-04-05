A Texas couple celebrated their one-year anniversary this March in the most Texan way as possible.

Lauren and Lorne Hodges celebrated their first year of marital bliss with something we all know and love... Whataburger!

Fifteen honey butter chicken biscuits, a simple flower arrangement, and a balloon was all the Hodges needed on their special day!

The pair said Whataburger is a huge part of their lives in a Whataburger.com blog post.

They even had Whataburger provide honey butter chicken biscuits as a late night snack for 300 guests at their wedding reception last year.

