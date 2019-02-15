GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let’s face it, we love cheesy Valentine’s Day cards and jokes.

No doubt, the day did not disappoint thanks to some clever social media posts.

Here’s your daily dose of adorable Valentine's Day fun.

This one from the Ohio State Highway Patrol got us laughing about who we choose as our Valentine! 
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Wishing you a SAFE and Happy Valentine's Day! ❤️
We now see why there's Tinder for cows thanks to this one from the U.S. Department of Agriculture! 
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Happy Valentine's Day!
Otter's that form the shape of a heart? Yassssssss! This one is just adorable from Grandfather Mountain.
Grandfather Mountain
From your friends at Grandfather Mountain, here's wishing you and yours an otter-ly lovely Valentine's Day!
Lilo the Welsh Corgi on Twitter has his on kissing booth! I mean, come on.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper wants you to think twice about speeding. 

Who doesn't love a heart tossing Marine in uniform? Camp Lejeune wished everyone a very Happy Valentine's Day.

"Police" be my Valentine? Okay, Reidsville Police! We see you. #GotGame
Reidsville Police Department
We ❤️ serving you! Happy Valentine's Day!
