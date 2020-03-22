LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Even though the days have been difficult, the country has continued to see silver linings when the love of humanity shines through.

At the Little Rock Dollar Tree on Cantrell Road, something really special happened and all it took was one man saying "yes" to impact another man's life in an unimaginable way.

It wasn't anything out of the ordinary for Jackson Dalby when he pulled up to Dollar Tree one Friday afternoon.

"This guy outside approaches me when I'm walking in and he says, 'Hey, can I ask you something?' Usually that's a panhandler trying to get money, so I was like, 'Hey man, I'm not going to give you any money,'" he said.

But Jackson said money wasn't what the man needed.

"He said 'I'm not asking for money. I just had a few groceries I needed to get so I stopped by, but I can only afford $6 worth because that's all that I have left in my bank account,'" he said.

At first Jackson hesitated, but then he said something about this stranger caught his eye.

"Sometimes you might be on the fence about doing something, but then you see like a sign," he said.

Jackson said that sign came in the form of a 'God' tattoo on the man's forearm.

"I think He works in mysterious ways," he said.

Jackson said he felt a calling, so he told the man he would pay for the rest of his groceries.

While they strolled through the Dollar Tree aisles together, Jackson learned more about this stranger.

"He told me a story about how he was a chef at Double Tree hotel and he's not working right now because the restaurant is shut down," he said.

Jackson said that's when he realized the man wouldn't get a paycheck anymore and that he was trying to provide for his grandchildren.

It was at this moment that he went from paying for a couple of items into $40 worth of essentials.

"Luckily, I'm still working right now, but there are a lot of people that aren't, so if I was in their shoes I would want someone else to do the same for me," he said.

The Good Samaritan deed didn't stop at the checkout line though. Jackson drove the man to his apartment down the road.

He said he helped him with his groceries and the man invited him inside and said, "I have to do something."

"As soon as I walk in, I see that he had a Bible that was on the counter, so he took the Bible and came over to me and said, 'Place your hand on it," he explained.

It was at that moment that two strangers became connected -- while a man in need prayed and thanked God for placing a giver in his life during these trying times.

Jackson said he hopes this empowers others to help everyone around them.

"It was worth it," he said.

