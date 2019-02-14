GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Tuesday, February 12th, John Scott received a kidney transplant in the early morning hours at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Someone had given John a chance to live a little longer.

That someone was his wife, Margaret.

His living donor has also been his Valentine for the past 30 years, but this gift beats any chocolates or balloons.

According to Wake Forest Baptist Health's website, "A living kidney donor is someone who voluntarily donates their kidney to someone who needs a new kidney.

"Living donor kidney transplantation is the single best option for the treatment of kidney failure."

At 7 a.m., Margaret was taken to surgery room and had one of her kidneys removed by Dr. Myron Powell. Later that day, it was transplanted in her husband by Dr. Alan C. Farney.

The surgery was a success.

John was placed in Intensive Care after surgery, but on Valentine’s Day he was moved to the same room as his wife.

The Greensboro couple is still recovering and are receiving support from family and friends.

They hope their story will inspire others to also become living donors.

A long-time friend of the family's also needs a kidney, but no one in her life has been a match or a living donor.

To become a living kidney donor, Wake Forest Baptist Health explains you must be voluntarily willing to donate a kidney to someone, at least 18 years of age, but preferably into your 20s if kidney disease runs in your family.

"Potential living donors are required to be healthy individuals. You cannot have diabetes or chronic medical conditions. You need to have a healthy body weight for your age. You also need a strong support system to help you recover after your surgery."

