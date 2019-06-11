TAMPA, Fla. — In this day in age, feel-good stories are few and far between.

But this story, about a 9-year-old boy with a big heart, will likely give you renewed hope that there still is good in this world.

It really bothered Parker Williams, of Tampa, that his teacher didn't make more money.

So, Parker put $15, his birthday money, into a plastic baggie and attached a note that said:

"Dear Mrs. Chambers, I don't think that teachers get paid enough for what they do, so will you exept (sic) this gift?"

Tampa third-grader's act of kindness goes viral Parker Williams, 9, felt like his teacher didn't make enough money for all she does. So, Parker took his birthday money, $15, and wrote his teacher this letter and attached the money to it. The teacher told Parker she couldn't accept the money but appreciated his gesture. Parker playing with his twin brothers in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Chambers, his teacher at Gorrie Elementary, wrote a note back to Parker saying:

"I can't accept this but appreciate the gesture, Parker. Students like you are the reason I teach."

Parker's father found the letter last Friday.

"I found it the next morning in his backpack and showed it to Jennifer and we both got a little choked up. His two older brothers (twin 14-year-olds) recently created an organization called "The Young Philanthropist Society," where they hold a meeting at a place that they would want to volunteer and learn about (the animal shelter, etc) and kids get to come and share there ideas and testimonies, learn and volunteer. Parker has obviously picked up on the important principles that kids can make a huge difference," said dad Darrell Williams.

Needless to say, Williams and his wife, Jennifer, are very proud of Parker.

"He really is all that and a bag of chips," Darrell said.

Darrell R Williams So I found this in Parker's folder this morning. Dear Mrs. Chambers, I don't think that teachers get paid enough for what they do so will you accept this gift?

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter