WILKESBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Several Wilkes County businesses are looking a lot like Santa’s workshop.

It’s all part of an effort for every child in the county to get a gift this Christmas.

Last year, Eric Duncan came up with the idea of starting a toy drive to give those toys to kids who wouldn’t otherwise find a gift under their tree.

Duncan posted the idea on his Facebook group, Wilkes Road Alerts, which has over 25,000 members, and the power of social media took it from there.

Members of the group in need posted their child’s age and what they asked for Christmas, then another member would offer to donate it.

Dozens gathered outside Crossroads Harley Davidson last year to pick up the toy they requested for their child.

This year, Wilkes County kids won’t see Santa in a sleigh this year.

Instead, he’ll be in a truck hauling a trailer filled with toys.

“We’re just going to pass out ‘til we run out, so the more toys we can get, the more people we can help,” the Wilkes resident said in an interview with WFMY News 2’s Laura Brache.

Duncan, local business owners and others in the community have one goal: make sure every child in the county gets a gift this Christmas.

“We’ve seen two things: one was there’s a huge need for help, second was the huge outpouring of help,” Duncan mentioned.

The group’s Admin said, “Neighbor helping neighbor” is the group’s motto, and that’s why they’re making this happen.

And as of mid-November, the team has collected hundreds of toys at various drop-off locations.

“It’s been awesome seeing the outpouring from the community bringing things in,” said Jamie Seymour, manager of Crossroads Harley Davidson.

“You knew the community was big-hearted, but you didn’t know until they started bringing stuff in, it’s amazing, Micah Dunlevy, sales manager at the dealership added.

In a season of giving gifts… This group is gifting hope.

Duncan and his team will collect both toys and financial donations through December 15.

Here is a list of drop-off locations:

Crossroads Harley Davidson off U.S. 421 in Wilkesboro

Reality One inside Town Square (formerly known as Melody Square) in North Wilkesboro

Express Computer Clinic at Industrial Drive in Wilkesboro

Carolina Automotive and Diesel Performance off U.S. 421 in Wilkesboro

NC Auto Exchange located off NC 268 in North Wilkesboro.

Tom McNeil Tire Service at West D Street in North Wilkesboro.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY