JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Ny'Quasia Brown lives her life by her three P's.

Prayer, Prioritize and then Prosper.

And it's probably those three P's that led the 16-year-old White Oak High School student to land more than $1.5 million in college scholarships.

Brown is set to graduate from her Jacksonville, N.C. high school after just three years. Brown has been able to maintain straight A's all of those years while simultaneously playing basketball and working two jobs.

Ny'Quasia Brown

The teen joked that she did receive a B on her progress report one time, but her principal said that doesn't count.

Brown's amazing career achievement first started in middle school.

"I first started taking high school classes when I was in 8th grade," Brown recalled. "When I got to high school I was introduced to the opportunity of graduating in three years because I already had high school credits."

Towards the end of her high school career, Brown did what every other graduating senior does -- she applied for scholarships. Little did she know she would soon be swimming in college acceptance letter and scholarships.

Brown has received over $1.5 million in scholarships from over 87 schools and organizations across the country.

Ny'Quasia Brown

"It was very overwhelming," Brown recalled, "It just felt like all of my hard work had honestly paid off."

Brown is set to attend North Carolina Central University in the fall -- all expense paid.

"I chose NCCU because they have a great Political Science program," Brown said. "They have like the best one in the nation."

Brown plans on majoring in Political Science so she can later attend law school.

Brown lives in a single-parent household. Her mother has become her rock ever since her father was incarcerated.

"My mom and my godparents? They played a big role [in my success,"] Brown recalled.

Even though Brown doesn't have her father in her life, she said having him incarcerated has really pushed her to become the person she is now.

"He's my best friend, he's my other half. And with him gone I know I have to fill his shoes that he would want me to," Brown said. "I do everything I do because of him and my uncle."

Brown said she doesn't think she would be able to get to where she is right now without the love and support from her mom and her godparents.

Ny'Quasia Brown

For other students who might also live in a single-parent household, Brown said never lose the vision.

"I know it gets hard, it gets very hard. You miss that other parent, but you can't lose the vision," Brown said. "Because at the end of the day you have to think, 'what would that parent want you to do.'"

Everyday Brown's mom and godparents work hard to make sure she feels loved and praised.

"I feel so lucky because some people don't have any parents," Brown said. "My mom made sure I don't feel any less than a child with two parents."

Most kids would say there's someone in their life that they look up to -- someone they hope to become when they get older. Not Brown.

"Unlike other people, I didn't have a role model. I just had people I knew I never wanted to be like," Brown said. "My past is the reason for my future."

Brown said she always had that one person in her life that she loved dearly but knew she never wanted to be like them.

"I always strived to be better," Brown said.

Brown also credits her success to her strong group of friends that push her to be great.

"I have my five friends that when I'm down and say 'guys I can't do this' they always push me to continue," Brown said. "We're gonna be great."

