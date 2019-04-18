REIDSVILLE, N.C. — It’s their mission to serve and protect and that’s exactly what five officers including the Reidsville Police Chief did while helping a woman in the community.

The Police department said they were eager to help Mrs. Louise Crawford after her garage collapsed. She had nowhere to turn for help until she met a group of officers at Operation Clean Sweep a few weeks ago. She desperately needed help as the garage caved in due to wear and tear. She said she was also concerned the debris would attract snakes and rodents

That’s when Reidsville Police Chief Hassell, Major Ellison, Captain Oakley, Lieutenant Hinnant, and Lieutenant Bayne surprised Mrs. Crawford by showing up at her doorstep ready to lift and haul the debris.

The group cleared their schedules and dedicated their entire morning to making sure they took care of Mrs. Crawford.

When we asked Reidsville Police why they decided to help they simply stated, “We truly believe that as police officers we are called to protect and serve and that is exactly what happened yesterday.”

