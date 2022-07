Major Mark Elliott gave his final sign-off before his retirement from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Mark Elliott signed off for the last time after 23 years of service.

Elliott signed off for the last time with his daughter Lindsay dispatching him on the other end of the radio.

He served with the sheriff’s office from February 1999 to July of this year.