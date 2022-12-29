Triad deputy gives an emotional sign-off after more than 30 years of service

Sgt. Brown signed off with an emotional message to his colleagues after more than 30 years of service.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County deputy signs off with one tearful message Thursday.

This emotional 10-42 comes after more than 30 years of service in law enforcement in North Carolina, including serving 12 years at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in their Animal Services Division and Detention Services Bureau.

“Today, I get to do what thousands of officers have not, and that is be able to go home to my family after completing my tour of duty.” Sgt Brown expressed.

