RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two Triad firefighters are celebrating a new generation in their family.

Westside firefighter Dylan Lamonds just welcomed his new baby girl into the world, but what's even more special about the birth, is that it also makes Westside Assistant Chief James Lamonds a grandfather!

Westside Fire and Rescue posted pictures of proud daddy and daughter today on Facebook. They say their newest member, Maisie Jo Lamonds, came in weighing a healthy 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

Dylan is a High Point City firefighter and James is a retired Asheboro City firefighter. They both volunteer for Westside Fire and Rescue in Randolph County.

Who knows - maybe one day Miss Maisie will follow in dad and grandpa's firefighter footsteps!

