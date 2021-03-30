Sarah Quintana is now the star of the Our Lady of Grace 8th grade girls' basketball team after making the biggest bucket of her life.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Well we know the Triad is filled with talented people, however one 8th grade student from our area did something that most athletes her age only dream of.

Sarah Quintana is now the star of the Our Lady of Grace 8th grade girls basketball team. She was featured as the #10 play of the day on SportsCenter's Top10.

And According to mom, Amy, her superstar was born with a little extra sparkle.

Sarah was born with a combination of Tuberous Sclerosis complex, autism, and epilepsy.

But that hasn't stopped her from achieving her goals and things that some people never thought would be possible at Our Lady of Grace here in Greensboro.

The school's Athletic Director Kaleb Money is also one of the 8th grade girls coaches says he and the team couldn't be more ecstatic for Sarah "It was a bit of shock for her teammates when Sarah decided to take a 23 footer. Then when it bounced the bottom of the net it was just pure excitement. It was a sense of pride as well especially across the whole school".

Sarah loves all kind of sports not just basketball. She also participates in Karate and loves anything involving a ball.

I asked Sarah how does it feel to be a big tv star and this was here answer "It makes really excited, whoop whoop".

When I asked Sarah how did her teammates react to her shoot she said this "I love to make my friends thrilled and happy. They were happy."

If you weren't able to catch Sarah on SportsCenter, just click here.