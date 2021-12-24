High Point man home for Christmas after volunteering in Kentucky

A man from High Point said it was a humbling feeling, being able to help those in need.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays than by volunteering and giving back to someone in need, and there are people right here in the Triad doing just that.

After storms tore through the midsouth earlier this month killing dozens and leaving many without a home, volunteers headed that way to help.

One High Point man, Bradley Hill, started a nonprofit organization a few years ago, called Rise Up Network, to help people in need. Whether that be locally, regionally, or globally but recently the need was in Princeton, Kentucky.

Debris is seen, still scattered all over Princeton, Kentucky after a tornado ripped through the area as it made its way across more than 200 miles in the midsouth.

Many people died and even more, homeless. The pain these people are dealing with is still fresh on Hill's heart now that he's back home in the Triad for Christmas.

A group of people with Energize Ministry, including Hill, made their way to Princeton, Kentucky to help with relief efforts. Something he said was very humbling to him.

"Sitting here with your family this morning to think there's a lot of families today that can't get together, had everything destroyed and this will be the craziest Christmas in their history," Hill said. "To be able to sit under the same roof that is your roof and to be together there's a lot to be thankful for."

He hopes this Christmas, other people will consider giving their time instead of giving gifts. Hill will be making his way back to Kentucky in a couple of weeks to help even more.