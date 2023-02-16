Troopers save elderly man's life after crash in Alamance County

The troopers' quick response in providing medical care embodies the mission of the Highway Patrol through their commitment to public service and safety.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — State Highway Patrol were conducting routine patrol on I-40 near NC 87 in Alamance County on February 3 when a car on the opposite side of the interstate collided with the concrete median barrier.

Troopers Eberle and Kirby quickly responded.

Trooper Kirby arrived at the scene first to find an elderly man unresponsive behind the wheel of his car. Trooper Kirby noticed minimal damage to the car and recognized that the man possibly was suffering a medical emergency. EMS was called and quickly arrived at the scene.

The man was later identified as Victor Earl Pate, 78.

Both troopers were able to get access inside the locked car and safely remove Pate.

They discovered that Pate had a very weak pulse and shallow breathing. Trooper Eberle began CPR and was assited by a responding member of the Graham Fire Department. An Automated External Defibrillator (AED) was used to analyze Pate's heart rhythm and, if needed, deliver an eletrical shock.

Trooper Eberle continued CPR on Pate until EMS arrived at the scene.

Pate was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center in critical condition where he continues to recover.

The troopers' quick response in providing medical care embodies the mission of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol through their commitment to public service and safety of the citizens of this state.

