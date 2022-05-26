Richard Rutledge's son credits a healthy diet and lots of exercise with his dad's longevity.

Example video title will go here for this video

DECATUR, Ga. — You may have seen a smiling Georgian’s face if you watched the Today Show Thursday morning as Tuskegee Airman Richard Rutledge celebrates his 100th birthday.

This is what Richard's family submitted to the @TODAYshow, which honors people turning 100.

"I love when I call him, he knows who I am," his son Gordon Rutledge said. His family says the Tuskegee Airman always had high standards for himself and his family. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/lzRZ0e6cJq — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) May 26, 2022

Rutledge's family said he always had high standards for himself and others, along with persistence, accomplishing whatever he sets his mind to.

Family from across the country, including several great-grandchildren, gathered in DeKalb County to celebrate his big day.

The father of six served as a Tuskegee Airman. The group of mostly Black military pilots and airmen served in World War II.

Rutledge started off as a warrant officer because he didn't meet the college requirement to train as a pilot, but he never gave up and got his pilot's license in his 40s.

11Alive asked his son Gordon about the centenarian's secret to longevity.

“He always used to tell me, ‘Son, if you don't want to get fat, don't eat,’ and he stayed like 120, 130 pounds for most of his life," Gordon Rutledge said. "He was active. He always used to do housework around the house and raked the leaves, so being active and watching his diet helped.”

Please join me in wishing Tuskegee Airman Richard Rutledge a happy 100th birthday! His family flew in from all over the country to celebrate his special day. Richard's son says his secret to longevity is a healthy diet and lots of exercise. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/PUiX15BXSB — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) May 26, 2022