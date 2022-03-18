5th grader hailed as hero for jumping into action and stopping school bus as driver has medical emergency

'In my opinion, Sujaan is a hero! We are so grateful to Sujaan for his quick response in the emergency today.'

REMINDERVILLE, Ohio — A fast-thinking 5th grade student is being credited as a hero for his actions as his bus driver suffered a medical emergency Thursday afternoon on Morley Drive in Reminderville.

Twinsburg Superintendent Kathi Powers said the student – Sujaan Singh – noticed the driver was having an emergency and reacted to the situation quickly.

“He jumped into action, hitting the brake of the school bus,” Powers said in a statement. “The bus jumped a curb before stopping short of hitting a streetlight. In my opinion, Sujaan is a hero! We are so grateful to Sujaan for his quick response in the emergency today.”

Powers said the bus had been traveling slowly as it headed into a curve in the road at the time of the incident.

“In addition to Sujaan, I am extremely proud of our George G. Dodge Intermediate School students who were on Bus #44 this afternoon,” Powers continued. “The students remained calm and listened to the directions of the police officers and firemen. I am also grateful to our parents who arrived on the scene and were reunited with their children.”

Powers said the Reminderville police and fire departments quickly responded to the scene and the bus driver was taken to a local emergency room.

