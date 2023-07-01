It's their lucky day! | Two Greensboro couples to get married at Freedom Fest

Downtown Greensboro, Inc. picked two couples to get married as part of the city’s 4th of July celebrations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Greensboro couples are getting ready to say 'I do' on a big stage next week.

Folks with Downtown Greensboro Incorporated chose the couples to say their vows at this year's Freedom Fest.

WFMY News 2 spoke with the couples who are nothing but excited about the opportunity.

"It'll be exciting to do this in front of the town and the city," said Madeline Bayne.

Bayne, Justin O'Neill, Kendra Alexander, and Sultan Ali were chosen out of a dozen couples. All expenses are paid for.

"We saw the application for this wedding in Greensboro. We thought what better way to have a wedding where we just moved to have our new friends in the area," said Bayne.

Bayne and O'Neill met each other through mutual friends before moving to Greensboro. They've been in the triad for seven months.

"One day we just kind of contacted Facebook messenger and went from there. I asked her on a date twice she said no and finally, I got the third date," said O'Neill.

Alexander and Ali have lived in Greensboro their whole lives. They also met through friends.

"I said who is this guy that just keeps smiling at me and from there you know I ended up giving him my phone number," said Alexander.

Tuesday will be a moment the couples will never forget.

"I'm truly excited about seeing my best friend at the end of that aisle," said Alexander.

A milestone marking the first day of the rest of their lives together.