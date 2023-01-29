Two Greensboro city workers helped collapsed man in street

Their swift actions saved the man's life.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here's a reason to smile, today.

Two waste collection workers in Greensboro dropped everything to help a man who collapsed in the street from a medical emergency in January.

Oliver Gray (left) and Harold McNair (right) were driving their waste collection truck on Hobbs Road when they noticed a man collapsed in the street.

The man was positioned at the base of a high speed hill on a bend.

The two of them immediately used their truck to block traffic and protect the man while they stayed with him and called for help.

Luckily, the man regained cognitive skills and movements once paramedics started to treat him and took him to a hospital.

Because of their actions, that man is still alive.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Download the WFMY News 2 app and stay up to date: