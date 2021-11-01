UNC-Greensboro student “Mighty Molly” overcomes cancer through song

There’s pretty much nothing that will stop 20-year-old Molly Oldham from pursuing her passion for singing and acting.

The survival rate for cancer has gone from less than half to nearly 70 percent in the last 50 years.

“They did a scan and they found this ginormous mass on my brain that was the size of a tennis ball,” Oldham said.

Her family was with her in Ohio when she got the news.

“The doctor told me it was cancerous,” Oldham said.

It was Stage 3 anaplastic ependymoma, an aggressive cancer that required chemo and radiation on top of the six-hour surgery to remove the tumor. An hour after the operation she came out singing.

“I don't remember (singing). I just remember my mom afterwards telling me it was the most beautiful experience because in that moment she knew I was going to be okay,” she said.

17 months later, the cancer was back…another surgery…and yet another song she wrote called – “Mighty in Me.”

Oldham is now studying Musical Theatre at UNC-Greensboro.

She’s launching a foundation to help young adults with cancer and making a point to show that, although cancer free…she still suffers from seizures…a lifelong side effect of treatment.