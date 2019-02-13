GREENSBORO, N.C. — You can already smell the rose and chocolate scent starting to fill the air.

Teddy bears practically flying off the shelves just waiting to be united with a special cuddle buddy.

While this may ring true for some, for those who are less fortunate, it is all but a dream.

That’s until miss Julia Ringel came along!

Ringel made 100 Valentine's Day gifts to give out to guest at the 'Interactive Resource Center' Wednesday.

The Interactive Resource Center is Guilford County’s only day resource center for those currently facing, experiencing or coming out of homelessness.

Their overall goal and first priority is to help end homelessness.

We’re sure Ringel’s kind gesture touched the hearts of all the guests and gave them a little hope for the future.

A true testiment that loving your fellow neighbor as yourself can truly go a long way.

