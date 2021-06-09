Benny Ciciloni was surrounded by friends and family for his 100th birthday.

BLAKELY, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County celebrated 100 trips around the sun on Monday.

Benny Ciciloni was surrounded by friends and family at his home in Peckville for his 100th birthday.

Family members traveled in from Ohio for the big day.

Benny spent some time with his great-grandchildren, building with Playdoh.

State Senator Marty Flynn was also on hand to give Benny a senate citation thanking him for his service in World War II.