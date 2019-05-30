VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia Beach Police Department officers helped out an elderly woman whose grass was getting long.

In a Facebook post, the police department said Master Police Officer Elizabeth Roys and Master Police Officer Jorwell Macapobre noticed the grass was high when they were on a call. They asked the woman who cut if for her. She told them she had no family in the area, and that there was no one to help with the yard work.

Roys and Macapobre decided to do something about it.

The officers went to a local gas station, bought gasoline for the woman's lawnmower, and cut her grass.

The officers even edged her yard and swept her sidewalk. These officers really went above and beyond!