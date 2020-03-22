WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A mother of five got creative with homeschooling amid coronavirus concerns. Nathalie Grant’s kids are out of school like so many other kids across the country.

Meanwhile, many parents have been forced to now take on the role of teacher too.

Grant decided to create her own school, now known to her kids as ‘Grant Elementary.’ Each day the kids get dressed as they would if they were leaving the house.

They also celebrate different activities like spirit day, pajama day and even donuts with dad.

“It has been a great time of bonding and taking my kids’ minds off of what’s going on around them,” said Grant.

Her kids ended the week with a ‘Grant Elementary School’ pep rally. Grant shared the video, which now has several thousand views, on Facebook. She said she wanted to share the videos and posts in hopes of brightening someone else’s day during this difficult time.

On Mar. 13, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that he was ordering all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for a minimum of two weeks amid growing coronavirus concerns.

Schools will remain closed from Mar. 16 through Mar. 27, and then the state will reassess closure needs. Localities will maintain authority over specific staffing decisions to ensure students maintain continuity of services or learning while protecting the public health of teachers and staff.

"We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19, Northam said. "I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, but it will also help slow the spread of this virus."

