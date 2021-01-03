For Jenny Hicks and the team at Vision Dance Studio, just a few months ago they didn't know if they would make it to 2021.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Like many small businesses across the country, 2020 was a tough year for Jenny Hicks and Vision Dance Studio.

Coming into 2020, Jenny and the team had plans of expanding a relatively small operation. Once March hit, and the Coronavirus pandemic filled the air with uncertainty.

That plan of expansion turned into thoughts of possibly having to close their doors for good.

According to Hicks, they were just days away from beginning their expansion when, "We had just rezoned this land, from residential to commercial. It was two weeks into the pandemic, and we got denied our loan".

With no loan, and heightened restrictions on the number of people that can gather in one space, Hicks and her team had were unsure what the future held for them. "With very terrified hearts, and not knowing how things would work. We continued to build, and fundraise, and do the best we could. God made a way and here we are in our new building. It's been a month officially."

Vision Dance Studio has now gone from a 1200 square foot building, to double that size.

Not only did their space increase, but according to Hicks, they got some pretty cool new features as well. "We also have spring floors. And our ceiling are very high. So in the cheer leading world we're able to do a whole lot more. When it comes to tumbling and tossing."

The team at Vision Dance Studio want to make sure it's understood that none of this could have been possible without the love, donations (cash, labor, and supplies), and support from their community.