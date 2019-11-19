Volunteers unloaded hundreds of tiny trees decorated for the holidays at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital Monday.

This year, 753 trees were crafted and donated.

Each year, the Tiny Trees organization collects donated trees for long-term patients at the hospital. Volunteers deliver those trees to patients staying two nights or more during the holiday season and get to take them home.

Melissa France started the program nearly a decade ago. At the time, her daughter had recently finished cancer treatment, and France was looking for a way to give back.

"We're encouraged by the amount of people who have responded. It's been very delightful to see the program grow year after year, and we're so thankful to those who continue to contribute to us each year," France said.

TinyTrees Without the elves nothing works well!! Thank you to all our helpers ! They worked hard to unload, move, tag and organize everything

Girl Scout Troop 20158 is one of the groups that volunteer for Tiny Trees year after year.

"I get excited when I know I can help other people," seventh-grader Sophie Carr said.

They decorated each of their five three-foot trees with a different theme.

"We have a penguin theme, a mickey mouse theme for one, an elf theme for another," listed Victoria Lamkey, an eighth-grader at Seymour Junior High School.

They say that helping others is part of the Girl Scout Promise, and one reason why they love paying it forward.

If you're interested in decorating a miniature tree, France said they're still looking for volunteers. Visit the TinyTrees Facebook page for more information on how you can get involved.