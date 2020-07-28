x
Wake Forest Baptist Health’s Cancer Survivorship Clinic celebrates 500th patient, one-year anniversary

Wake Forest Baptist Health said despite the pandemic, the Cancer Survivorship Clinic had its highest patient count in June.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Health’s Cancer Survivorship Clinic announced the celebration of its 500th patient Monday and the one-year anniversary of the clinic.

Wake Forest Baptist said the clinic space is dedicated to the physical and emotional care cancer survivors need following their treatment.

The medical center just celebrated Cathy Way of Sophia, a T-cell lymphoma survivor who received a bone marrow transplant four years ago.

Way was gifted flowers from her physician, Dianna Howard, M.D., professor of hematology and oncology.

Julie Freischlag, M.D., ceo of Wake Forest Baptist and dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine, also attended the celebration.

Wake Forest Baptist said the clinic serves patients in areas such as hematology and oncology, cardiothoracic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, radiation oncology and pediatric hematology and oncology.

The organization said despite the pandemic, the Cancer Survivorship Clinic had its highest patient count in June and said visits were in-person and via telehealth.

